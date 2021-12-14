US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US PPI reinforces downside risks for EUR/USD

EUR/USD rallied to 1.1324 on EBS on Tuesday but failed to pull away from the magnetic 61.8% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally and the 10- and 21-day moving averages as gains eroded and hot running U.S. inflation elevated risks that the Fed would lean hawkish on Wednesday.

Though investor reaction was subdued, EUR/USD weakened slightly after the unexpectedly strong U.S. November PPI as U.S. interest rates EDM2 got a lift.

Interest rate price action implies investors are expecting Fed rate hikes to be pulled forward, with Eurodollar futures focusing on potential lift-off as soon as May 2022 EDK2.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields after PPI helped keep the German-U.S. 2-year spread, which EUR/USD has a correlation with, in its current consolidation phase.

Both Eurodollar prices and the 2-year spread are in consolidation phases, which suggests they will resolve with higher U.S. rates and a resumption of spread widening, which should weigh down EUR/USD.

EUR/USD technicals continue to highlight downside risks. A bear pennant has formed on daily charts, monthly RSI implies longer-term downside momentum is in place and consolidation of the drop from September's high is ongoing.

A hawkish Fed outcome would allow EUR/USD's down trend to resume, possibly facilitating a test of the 1.1000 area.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

