BUZZ-COMMENT-US PPI impact on EUR/USD should worry shorts

Dec 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD erased overnight gains Friday and traded lower on the session as above-forecast U.S. November PPI triggered higher terminal Fed rate EDM3 pricing but the pair's price action suggests investors may be looking beyond the headline numbers.

Year-on-year producer price growth fell from October's print while month-on-month matched the prior release. However, year-on-year PPI rates USPPFY=ECI have been trending lower since peaking in July, suggesting disinflation may be taking hold, which could lead the Fed to take a less hawkish stance.

The University of Michigan consumer inflation outlook reinforced the disinflation view. The December 1-year inflation outlook was 4.6% compared to 4.9% for November while the 5-year outlook matched November's 3.0%.

Despite the pricing data, Eurodollar futures still project Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2023 EDU3EDZ3.

EUR/USD is weaker after the data but the pair is not crashing lower, which suggests investors may only be reducing some long EUR/USD positions instead of initiating new shorts.

November U.S. CPI is now in focus. A downside surprise is likely to sink rates and the dollar while rallying EUR/USD above 1.0600/20 resistance.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

