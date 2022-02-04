BUZZ-COMMENT-US payrolls shocker puts sterling on defense

Feb 4 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell 0.55% to 1.3522 on Friday after U.S. payrolls shocked markets with a surprisingly large 467,000 gain that revived hawkish Fed expectations and lifted U.S. yields, leaving sterling vulnerable after initially leading the rate-hike charge among major central banks.

The losses pushed GBP/USD to test the 100-day moving average by 1.3510, which is providing support for now, just above the daily cloud top at 1.3498. A close below 1.3494, the 50% Fibo of 1.3360-1.3628 would target the Jan. 27 low for the year at 1.3360.

GBP/USD bulls are paying the price for the BoE's early liftoff, with traders scrambling to add to USD and EUR long positions as developed markets join the UK in normalizing rates.

Though the BoE has been sending hawkish signals, most recently at Thursday's rate announcement after the bank lifted rates 25bps, with 4 votes for a 50bps move.

The pound has risen from lows below 1.32, and IMM short positioning has fallen 1096742NNET, since the BoE began hiking rates in December. With more BoE hikes in 2022 already priced in to GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP, Friday's payrolls beat combined with Thursday's hawkish ECB lean has prompted a shift in positioning, taking into account more aggressive Fed and ECB rate expectations.

