BUZZ-COMMENT-US payrolls report shows dollar can't win for losing

Bad news, good news, it all hurts the dollar nowadays. The U.S. currency came under renewed pressure on Friday after a weaker-than-forecast nonfarm payrolls report [nAQN03G5MJ], even as the dour data cheered investors who bet it would improve chances of Congress agreeing a U.S. fiscal relief bill [nL1N2IJ1J5].

The soft employment data came as U.S. COVID-19 infections and deaths broke records, hospitals ran low on intensive-care beds and California readied new restrictions -- all while major pandemic relief programs were set to expire by year-end.

That should raise political pressure for renewed pandemic support, which reflation traders and dollar bears are banking on.

Even the 0.2% drop in the jobless rate came as unwelcome news, coinciding with a fall in the participation rate by the same amount. Lower participation equates to lower GDP to a fair extent.

The dollar index is in the midst of a multi-year breakdown, heading toward 2018's 88.25 low . Only rising Treasury yields and the dollar's oversold condition -- by its most in more than four months -- are slowing the index's decline.

As a safe haven, the dollar might receive some support if the Brexit deal traders have priced into GBP/USD fails to materialize by the year-end deadline. However, cable and EUR/USD have already cleared long-term down trend-lines and historical hurdles, suggesting more dollar damage to come.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

