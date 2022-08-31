BUZZ-COMMENT-US payrolls report pivotal for USD/JPY uptrend

Aug 31 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could break out above July's 24-year highs at 139.38 if Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report paints a solid picture of the labor market, allowing the Fed to pursue its newly espoused goal of producing positive real rates.

USD/JPY held slightly below July's highs as Treasury yields backed off on a combination of month-end portfolio adjustments and a negative knee-jerk response to ADP's new jobs gauge, which was not released for two months during the summer as the series was revamped as "an independent indicator and complementary to government data."

A breakout toward resistance by 140 could is likely if August non-farm payrolls come near the 300,000 forecast.

Short-term Treasury yields and USD/JPY are likely to remain supported by Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester and New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams's statements Wednesday and Tuesday that real rates need to go positive .

The real fed fund rate is -6.0% and there's only about 155bp of further Fed hikes priced in by next year. Either inflation needs to plunge or more rate hikes will be needed to get real rates positive.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3B1afwM

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ctSwEY

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.