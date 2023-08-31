BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs report to determine next move for the dollar

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The trend higher in the U.S. dollar index stalled this week as expectations for more Federal Reserve rate hikes faded. The U.S. jobs report later on Friday is likely to determine if the greenback is ready to correct lower, or has merely paused before scaling greater heights.

There was a dovish turn in Fed expectations following the release of the U.S. JOLTS report that showed job openings dropping to levels not seen since 2021. U.S. yields tumbledas the market priced in only a 12% chance the Fed will hike on Sept 20 and around a 40% chance of a November hike versus 50% before the data.

The dollar index =USDslid to a low of 102.92 from last week's close at 104.15, before climbing back to 103.74 on Thursday. The rally back above 103.50 has put the index in a neutral position ahead of the August payrolls data, which should spark a bigger reaction than the JOLTS survey.

The initial USD reaction to Friday's data should be binary - unless the components are mixed. A strong set of numbers will likely push U.S. yields and the dollar higher, while a weaker report will see yields tumble and the USD fall, as the market further prices out any chance of more Fed rate hikes.

If the USD index falls on weaker job numbers, the objective will be 102.50-60 where the 100-day moving average converges with the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the July-August rise.

If strong numbers boost the USD index, it will re-ignite the uptrend and initially target the May 31 high at 104.70.

