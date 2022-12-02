BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data puts dollar breakdown vs yen on hold

Dec 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's breakdown from 32-year highs in October and reversal of the 50% pandemic uptrend is likely on hold after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, with ISM non-manufacturing and CPI the next potential triggers before the Fed's Dec. 14 rate decision and economic forecasts.

USD/JPY erased losses made before Friday's firmer-than-forecast employment report forced markets to price back in some of coming Fed rate hikes they had removed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments Wednesday and other softening labor data.

USD/JPY's tumble from 151.94 to Friday's 133.62 trend low on EBS got 97% of the way to major technical targets at 132.55/46, dragging daily RSIs from extremely overbought to moderately oversold. Those targets are the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-22 uptrend and 161.8% Fibo objective off Oct. 21's 151.94-144.50 dive.

The 135.98 recovery high has held at 38.2% of the Wednesday-Friday 139.89-133.62 post-Powell plunge and orphaned Friday's intraday break of the 200-day moving average at 134.53.

The 61.8% Fibo at 137.50 is also November's low and an attractive fade if Monday's ISM non-manufacturing data shows the crucial service sector as less robust than the non-farm payrolls data suggest.

