BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data provides rays of hope for EUR/USD longs

Nov 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Friday, recovering from a brief spike lower following unexpectedly strong U.S. non-farm payrolls data as a second look at the jobs numbers suggested cracks forming in the tight labor market, which could lead to a less aggressive Fed and diminished support for the dollar.

Though October non-farm payrolls came in above expectations, the job-growth trend is slowing and the unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from 3.5%. The participation rate also dropped to 62.2% from 62.3% and the household survey showed a decrease in jobs https://bit.ly/3hd8ftV.

Initial post-data gains in U.S. rates and the dollar were erased after investors pored over the report enough to see weakness in the details.

EUR/USD spiked up to 0.9881 on EBS and neared the 55-day moving average, leaving the up trend off the September monthly low intact.

Investors are now focused on U.S. October CPI due on Nov. 10. Any indication that inflation is moderating could lead investors to expect a less hawkish Fed, which would weigh on U.S. rates and, thus, the dollar, underpinning EUR/USD.

