BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data expectations from the big banks

Oct 6 (Reuters) - There are a wide range of expectations for Friday's release of September U.S. jobs data and we take a look at where some of the big banks fit in to those estimates.

A Reuters poll median is for 170k non-farm payroll jobs to have been added in September from 187k in August, with the range between 90k and 256k. The unemployment rate is expected to have dropped a 10th to 3.7% since August (range 3.4%-3.9%) and average hourly earnings risen 0.3% vs 0.2% in August (range 0.1%-0.4%).

Goldman Sachs expect NFP at 200k, but are in line with consensus for unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings up 0.3%.

JP Morgan are looking for a 175k rise in NFP, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings at 0.3%.

Morgan Stanley are looking for 180k for NFP, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings at 0.3%.

Deutsche Bank expect 165k additional jobs, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings to rise by 0.2%.

Citi expect all elements of the jobs data to indicate a tighter labour market than consensus, with NFP up 240k, a drop in unemployment to 3.6% and a 0.3% rise in average hourly earnings with upside risks.

