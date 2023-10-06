News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data expectations from the big banks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 06, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - There are a wide range of expectations for Friday's release of September U.S. jobs data and we take a look at where some of the big banks fit in to those estimates.

A Reuters poll median is for 170k non-farm payroll jobs to have been added in September from 187k in August, with the range between 90k and 256k. The unemployment rate is expected to have dropped a 10th to 3.7% since August (range 3.4%-3.9%) and average hourly earnings risen 0.3% vs 0.2% in August (range 0.1%-0.4%).

Goldman Sachs expect NFP at 200k, but are in line with consensus for unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings up 0.3%.

JP Morgan are looking for a 175k rise in NFP, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings at 0.3%.

Morgan Stanley are looking for 180k for NFP, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings at 0.3%.

Deutsche Bank expect 165k additional jobs, unemployment at 3.7% and average hourly earnings to rise by 0.2%.

Citi expect all elements of the jobs data to indicate a tighter labour market than consensus, with NFP up 240k, a drop in unemployment to 3.6% and a 0.3% rise in average hourly earnings with upside risks.

Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

US JOBS DATA CONSENSUS FORECASTS https://tmsnrt.rs/3F21rYR

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
GS
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.