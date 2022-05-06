BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data bolster EUR/USD longs' hopes of peak US inflation

May 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose in European trading on broad-based U.S. dollar weakness on Friday and then extended its rally as U.S. wage data threw a bone to investors who think inflation may have peaked, with focus turning to U.S. April CPI data due Wednesday.

April U.S. payrolls came in above estimates but month-on-month wages increased less than expected . The slower wage increases gave dollar bears some hope that inflation is in the process of peaking and that the Fed may temper its hawkish stance.

U.S. rates EDM3US2YT=RR softened slightly after the data, which helped EUR/USD maintain most of the overnight gains.

EUR/USD longs are cautiously optimistic ahead of U.S. inflation data. April month-on-month CPI USCPF=ECI is expected to increase to 0.4% from 0.3% in March, but CPI increases have been slowing since January. A below-estimate result should reinforce the peak-inflation view.

A downside surprise to CPI should see U.S. rates and the dollar weaken, leading to a short squeeze in EUR/USD and a test of 1.0800/1.0900 resistance.

An above estimate CPI will likely see investors price in a more aggressive Fed tightening policy, which would likely send EUR/USD toward the 2017 yearly low.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sid7jX

uscpihttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LU9Wqx

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.