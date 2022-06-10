BUZZ-COMMENT-US inflation surprise leaves EUR/USD at risk of visiting 2022's low
EUR/USD fell on Friday, piercing the 50% Fibo of the 1.0349-1.0787 rally on its way to a 16-session low after a U.S. CPI report showed no signs of moderating inflation [nAPN0MIUDS], with Fed policy expectations and global growth concerns likely to inspire further declines that could test this year's low.
Investors drove U.S. rates EDM3, US2YT=RR sharply higher as they lifted their expectations for the terminal Fed rate FEDWATCH.
The more hawkish Fed view bolsters expectations that other major central banks will follow suit , raising the probability of slower global growth, which the euro is typically positively correlated with.
Key barometers of global growth highlight the concerns. CPI data helped U.S. 2s-10s yield curve break key support and flatten sharply to levels not seen since early April.
Emerging market currencies weakened broadly against the dollar as higher rates have a greater negative impact on EM GDP. China's yuan struck a 10-session low against the dollar due to growth concerns.
Falling daily and monthly RSIs, breaking the 50% and 61.8% Fib of 1.0349-1.0787 are tech signs that reinforce downside risks that could lead to a test of EUR/USD's 2022 low struck in May.
(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
