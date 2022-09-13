BUZZ-COMMENT-US inflation puts EUR/USD's December 2002 low in focus

Sept 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD tumbled on Tuesday after above-forecast U.S. CPI data dealt a blow to the recent recovery in risk appetite by lifting expectations of aggressive Fed policy action, which could lead shorts to refocus on the December 2002 low.

The hot inflation data spurred Treasury yields and betting on the terminal Fed rate sharply higher EDH3US2YT=RR, reinforcing the U.S. central bank's dominant market influence even as the ECB becomes more aggressive.

Rising U.S. two-year yields pushed the spread over bunds US2DE2=RR to its widest in four sessions, potentially signaling a trend reversal, which would favor the dollar.

EUR/USD bears took control and drove the pair towards key support near 0.9990/1.0000 where the 10-day moving average and Sept. 9 daily low sit.

Technicals highlight downside risks, with EUR/USD falling back below the 55-DMA, which has helped limit rallies. Daily and monthly RSIs are falling again and imply downside momentum is in place again and a monthly doji candle has formed for September.

A break of the December 2002 monthly low would lead traders to target the 0.9600 area.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

