BUZZ-COMMENT-US inflation gives glimmer of hope for sterling bulls

May 11 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose on Wednesday, recovering from a brief wobble in the wake of unexpectedly strong U.S. CPI readings, as traders focused on the fall in year-over-year inflation from the previous report as a sign that prices growth has reached its peak, which could pull cable out of its recent morass.

The CPI release showed annual inflation at 8.3% versus the Reuters consensus forecast of 8.1%, initially triggering a retreat from early U.S. highs by 1.2365 down to 1.2278 near May 9's 1.2262 2022 low.

However, inflation fell from March's 8.5%, allowing investors to wonder if it is stabilizing. If so, this would temper their aggressive Fed view, providing headwinds for the dollar and relief for the pound, which has been hit hard since the BoE decided to pursue a middle-way tightening campaign aimed at diminishing the hit to UK growth.

This could take time to play out for sterling, as widening U.S.-UK rate differentials still support further GBP/USD weakness, but traders will scrutinize Fed rhetoric for signs of diminished hawkishness. Cable bulls will focus on 10-DMA resistance by 1.2439, a break of which could open the way to early May highs by 1.2638.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

