BUZZ-COMMENT-US inflation data key to EUR/USD clearing key impediments

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD surged up to a one-month peak on Monday, helped by hawkish ECB comments and other bullish influences , but it will probably need soft U.S. inflation data this week to extend the rise.

Economists expect Tuesday's report to show August headline month-on-month CPI USCPI=ECI fell 0.1%, versus 0.0% in July, with core month-on-month USCPF=ECI matching July's 0.30% result.

A downward CPI surprise would reinforce investors' recent tendency to position for a moderation in U.S. inflation through inflation-linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=R -- where a head-and-shoulders top has formed on the daily chart -- while driving U.S. yields US2YT=RR and terminal Fed rate expectations lower EDH3.

Falling U.S. interest rates could erode the dollar's yield advantage over the euro and help extend the recent trend of tighter German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR, potentially driving EUR/USD above the daily cloud base and August 17 daily high, which sit just above 1.0200.

Technicals currently highlight upward risks, with daily and monthly RSIs rising and a monthly bull hammer in place for September.

