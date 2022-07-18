BUZZ-COMMENT-US housing shock may push dollar to tenkan vs yen as Fed reassessed

July 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's correction lower could extend toward tenkan and 10-day moving average supports at 136.12-16 if Monday's shocking drop in the NAHB home builders index dims Fed rate hike expectations a bit more.

The NAHB's dive to 55 from 67 in June put it at its lowest since May 2015 -- except for its pandemic plunge -- highlighting the impact of large, rapid-fire Fed rate hikes to fight inflation.

July's reading was far below the 65 forecast and the gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next six months fell to 50 from 61, while the prospective buyer traffic index tumbled to 37 from 48.

USD/JPY is nearing Monday's 137.895 lows on EBS as Fed hike pricing is modestly trimmed, despite last week's reports CPI was up 1.3% and retail sales up 1.0% in June, both above forecast.

The roughly 200 bps of additional fed hikes being priced in could take a toll on inflation and the economy, reflected in the Treasury yield curve inversions and 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads holding below June's pre-Fed peak, slowing USD/JPY's uptrend.

