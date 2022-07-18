US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US housing shock may push dollar to tenkan vs yen as Fed reassessed

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

USD/JPY's correction lower could extend toward tenkan and 10-day moving average supports at 136.12-16 if Monday's shocking drop in the NAHB home builders index [nN9N2WB01H] dims Fed rate hike expectations a bit more.

The NAHB's dive to 55 from 67 in June put it at its lowest since May 2015 -- except for its pandemic plunge -- highlighting the impact of large, rapid-fire Fed rate hikes to fight inflation.

July's reading was far below the 65 forecast and the gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next six months fell to 50 from 61, while the prospective buyer traffic index tumbled to 37 from 48.

USD/JPY is nearing Monday's 137.895 lows on EBS as Fed hike pricing is modestly trimmed, despite last week's reports CPI was up 1.3% and retail sales up 1.0% in June, both above forecast.

The roughly 200 bps of additional fed hikes being priced in could take a toll on inflation and the economy, reflected in the Treasury yield curve inversions and 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads holding below June's pre-Fed peak, slowing USD/JPY's uptrend.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IN2RYa

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cnxGq1

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

