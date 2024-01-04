BUZZ-COMMENT-US, euro zone data leave EUR/USD investors looking for direction

Jan 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Thursday, rebounding from its recent sharp drop from the December monthly high, with investors now looking for a new catalyst after data arguing for higher rates in both the euro zone and U.S.

Euro zone December HCOB composite and services PMIs were revised upward from flash estimates with output price components increasing at the quickest pace since June. Meanwhile inflation returned to Germany as December CPI and HICP both increased from November's results.

The data may give the ECB reason to hold rates steady.

Similarly, U.S. employment data may give the Fed reason to hold rates steady as well. December Challenger job cuts fell from prior readings as did weekly and continuing claims while December ADP rose sharply from November, suggesting the U.S. jobs market remains healthy.

Focus now turns to the December payrolls report Friday. An upbeat report could drive investors to pare back expectations for the number of Fed cuts for 2024, which could underpin the dollar and send EUR/USD lower.

EUR/USD currently trades near the midpoint of December's 1.07235-1.11395 EBS range so the jobs report my be the directional catalyst investors need.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3S6benU

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/3S1Ts5b

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.