BUZZ-COMMENT-US election tempers recent dollar losses vs yen, but CPI is key

Nov 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose 0.25% on Wednesday as the haven dollar rebounded following tighter-than-expected U.S. election results and growing tech sector angst, but Treasury yield support is waning ahead of Thursday's CPI report and tests may loom at the 50- and 100-day moving averages.

Wednesday's 145.175 low on EBS held above the 145.11 Oct. 27 swing low and nearby 21-day Bolli but USD/JPY struggled to rally much above the uptrend line from the Oct. 21 Japanese intervention-driven low at 144.50, at 146.48, that it broke bearishly below on Tuesday.

Treasury yields slipped amid concerns about broadening tech-sector job losses and crypto shakeout .

A close below the 50-day moving average at 145.42 and the Oct. 27 low of 145.11, would make the 144.50 spike low that followed Japanese intervention crucial. A close below there could signal that the 100-day moving average that caught August's correction, and last at 140.69, will eventually be tested.

A post-CPI close above the tenkan and Thursday's biggest options expiry at 147 is needed to reduce the bearish bias. But at this stage, Wednesday's high is the fourth consecutively lower high.

