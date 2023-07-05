BUZZ-COMMENT-US data matters more to FX markets than FOMC minutes

July 5 (Reuters) - FX traders will scrutinize the Fed's June meeting minutes later on Wednesday for policymakers' views around core inflation, but the release will likely come up short of providing the kind of new information for markets to alter their outlook on FOMC policy.

Certainly investors will pore over the release for details of the FOMC's motivation to refrain from hiking even as they produced a more hawkish dot plot projection.

However, since the June decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stuck to a hawkish script, stating that policy may not be restrictive enough, while also noting that a strong majority of Fed policymakers expect two or more hikes by year end.

Perhaps more importantly, the Fed chair pointed out that they need to see more softening in the labour market.

But that will just increase the focus on the upcoming U.S. jobs data, which should matter more for the Fed’s outlook -- and by extension currency markets -- than the FOMC minutes. Thursday will see the release of ADP, jobless claims and JOLTs, before Friday’s non-farm payrolls report.

As conviction among traders appears low with the dollar struggling to push higher, despite activity data trending lower in both Europe and China, the plethora of U.S. data may hopefully provide clarity over direction in the near-term.

