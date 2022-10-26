BUZZ-COMMENT-US data, Fed and ECB put 1.0500 on the agenda for rising EUR/USD

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 26-session high on Thursday as falling U.S. rates softened the dollar, and downbeat U.S. data combined with Fed and ECB expectations could push for a test of the 1.0500 area.

A raft of data recently has raised concerns over the U.S. economic outlook, fueling expectations that the Fed will temper its hawkish stance.

Data showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in September added to that picture, with the shortfall unlikely to diminish without a dollar retreat.

Mortgage rates also hit a 21-year high , which could increase downward pressure on already weakening U.S. housing data.

An inversion of the 3-month-10-year Treasury spread -- a favorite of the Fed -- for the first time since February 2020 and deepening inversion of 2s-10s reflect recession fears, potentially tempering U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.

Futures reinforce EUR/USD upside risks, with Eurodollars indicating Fed rates rate will peak in Q1 2023 EDH3 while Euribors project ECB rates rising until Q3 2023.

Technicals highlight upside risks. Monthly RSI turned up from oversold territory, daily RSI isn't overbought and EUR/USD is holding above the 10- and 21-day moving averages.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TG2uDh

ust3m-10yhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TEH3Tc

ust2-10https://tmsnrt.rs/3U16AWC

stirhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TFRRAp

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.