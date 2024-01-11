BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI to set the FX tone for the month

Jan 11 (Reuters) - All eyes are on the upcoming U.S. CPI report, which will likely set the tone for FX for the rest of the month. Thus far, volatility has been subdued to start the year, with market participants seemingly lacking conviction as they await a clear narrative.

Heading into the release and judging by CFTC positioning data as well as the options market, the bias is to be short dollars. The latest CFTC data shows that speculators are holding the largest net USD short since the beginning of September at -$10.54 bln. Meanwhile, traders are showing a preference to own short-dated expiry USD put options over calls – right to sell USD versus buying at expiry.

That said, should CPI surprise on the topside, this would likely spark a pain trade with a bid in the greenback. Although, looking back over the last ten releases, CPI has only beat expectations twice.

Currently, the rates market attaches a 68% chance of a March rate cut FEDWATCH. As such, a CPI miss would raise the risk of a March cut, paving the way for dollar weakness in the lead up to the first Federal Reserve rate cut .

