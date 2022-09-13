US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI surprise rekindles Fed betting and dollar rally vs yen

USD/JPY leapt higher on Tuesday, vaulting off its early U.S. low of 141.61 and back above the 10-day moving average after unexpectedly strong U.S. inflation data [nL1N30K0ZH] reignited Fed rate-hike betting, potentially putting August 1998 peaks on the agenda.

Though August year-on-year inflation came in at 8.3%, traders had expected falling oil prices to produce a bigger retreat from July's 8.5%, resulting in a scramble to cover USD/JPY shortsafter the data.

Rising rent and healthcare costs boosted core inflation to 6.3%, a touch below its recent trend high at 6.5% in March, contributing to increasing bets on a higher terminal fed funds rate -- now projected near 4.3% -- which is dollar-supportive.

The yen is particularly vulnerable to the yield-fueled dollar with the BoJ not expected to end zero-rate policy soon.

Though bruised by the earlier slide, USD/JPY support by the rising 10-DMA at 142 is holding. Should U.S.-Japan rate spreads continue to diverge, the August 1998 high at 147.53 and psychological resistance at 150 could become bull targets.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

Most Popular