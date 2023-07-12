BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI signals potential end of Fed hiking cycle after July

July 12 (Reuters) - A softer set of U.S. inflation figures across board have further reduced the probability that the Federal Reserve will follow through with its dot plot path and deliver two 25bp rate increases.

Both headline and core inflation missed estimates, falling to 3.0% and 4.8% respectively. Meanwhile, the monthly core rate posted its smallest increase at 0.2% since November 2022.

In turn, the data argues the case that the Fed may be one more and done in this tightening cycle with a final 25bps hike at the July meeting.

Money markets attach an 88% probability of a hike at the July 25-26 meeting – to take the fed funds rate to 5.25-5.50% -- and only sees a 24% chance of a follow-on increase after that. Therefore, with doubts over a second rate hike, there is little to suggest a reprieve in the current sell off in the dollar index, which now trades at the lowest level since April 2022.

While this is only one month’s data, a similar outcome in for the July inflation would likely increase the importance for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech in what could be used to signal the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

