BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI raises risk of a hawkish shift to Fed dot plots

March 12 (Reuters) - Another all round hotter than expected U.S. inflation report, which in turn raises the risk that the Federal Reserve could shift the median 2024 dot plot to two rate cuts from three. Keep in mind, that it would only take around two to three officials to shift their dots higher to bring the median to 50bps of cuts.

Initial reaction in which the move higher in the dollar quickly retraced would suggest that traders had been leaning towards a firmer print and thus keeping a lid on dollar upside.

Core CPI rose 0.4%, above expectations for 0.3% for the month. This has taken the 3-month and 6-month annualised reading to 4.2% and 3.9% respectively, in which the latter is at the highest level since July.

For now, it is perhaps too soon for the inflation data to prompt a shift in the dot plots at the March meeting. As it stands, 85bps of easing has been priced. Therefore, a move to two cuts, you could argue would be somewhat of a de facto rate hike given the likely market reaction on the back of such move.

That said, traders may position themselves for a hawkish shift, resulting in both the dollar and yields to grind higher in the lead up to the March policy decision.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

