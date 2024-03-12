News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI raises risk of a hawkish shift to Fed dot plots

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 12, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Another all round hotter than expected U.S. inflation report, which in turn raises the risk that the Federal Reserve could shift the median 2024 dot plot to two rate cuts from three. Keep in mind, that it would only take around two to three officials to shift their dots higher to bring the median to 50bps of cuts.

Initial reaction in which the move higher in the dollar quickly retraced would suggest that traders had been leaning towards a firmer print and thus keeping a lid on dollar upside.

Core CPI rose 0.4%, above expectations for 0.3% for the month. This has taken the 3-month and 6-month annualised reading to 4.2% and 3.9% respectively, in which the latter is at the highest level since July.

For now, it is perhaps too soon for the inflation data to prompt a shift in the dot plots at the March meeting. As it stands, 85bps of easing has been priced. Therefore, a move to two cuts, you could argue would be somewhat of a de facto rate hike given the likely market reaction on the back of such move.

That said, traders may position themselves for a hawkish shift, resulting in both the dollar and yields to grind higher in the lead up to the March policy decision.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fed dot plot 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/4cnAlLc

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.