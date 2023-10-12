BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI no game changer for Fed's November decision

Oct 12 (Reuters) - A hotter-than-expected CPI print that had been telegraphed by the PPI report has taken the dollar higher, alongside Treasury yields, but the data did little to move the needle for the Federal Reserve’s near-term policy outlook.

A November hike is priced at 11% and traders may well fade the initial moves and prolong the current correction.

It is also noteworthy that the S&P 500 has more or less shrugged off the CPI.

Given that Fed officials have begun to pivot towards a less hawkish stance by taking into account the substantial tightening of financial conditions, this has also contributed to taking a November hike off the table FEDWATCH.

That said, what the data is important for is the Fed’s 2024 policy outlook. In response to the data, money markets have continued to push back the timing of the first rate cut to July, while reducing the amount of easing priced in to 70bps from 77bps.

In the longer run, the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy favours the dollar. Although, in the immediate term, the continued suppression in volatility as evidenced by the grind lower in the VIX, is likely to limit upside for the greenback.

For more click on FXBUZ

US dollar daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3tuL6Jw

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.