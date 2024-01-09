BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI may test resolution of new year USD buyers

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The dollar has made a positive start to 2024, but this may not last if U.S. inflation data for December comes in softer than expected this week.

U.S. core CPI is forecast to fall to 3.8% YY, from 4.0% in November, according to a Reuters poll of 45 economists. Headline CPI is forecast at 3.2% YY. The data will be released on Thursday at 1330 GMT.

Below forecast US CPI would get doves cooing for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March, to the probable detriment of the USD.

On Monday, a report from the New York Fed showed US consumers' projection of inflation one year ahead fell to its lowest level since January 2021. A few hours later, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman retreated from her persistently hawkish view and signalled her willingness to support eventual rate cuts as inflation eases.

