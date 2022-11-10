US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI, jobs data put EUR/USD on course for 1.0350/1.0400

November 10, 2022

Nov 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied on Thursday, shedding earlier losses and rising away from the daily cloud top after U.S. inflation and weekly employment data gave the Fed reason to alter is rate hiking path, potentially opening the way to 1.0350/1.0400.

October core and headline CPI came in below estimates while weekly and continuing claims were above forecast and increased from the prior week .

U.S. 2-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR struck a 9-session low beneath 4.31% while March 2023 Eurodollars EDH3 rallied as investors priced in a lower terminal Fed rate, with the combination of moderating inflation and potential job-market cooling possibly allowing a slower pace of tightening.

EUR/USD rallied though key 1.0100 resistance then struck a 2-month high and held most of the session's gains.

Bullish technical signals were reinforced. A daily bull hammer candle formed and October's monthly high broke. Those signals reinforced rising monthly RSI and November's monthly bull hammer candle.

EUR/USD longs are likely to target key resistance in the 1.0350/1.0400 zone but they'll have to overcome fairly significant resistance in the 1.0200 area first.

