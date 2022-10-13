BUZZ-COMMENT-US CPI and other risks should keep EUR/USD heavy

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Thursday after quickly erasing earlier gains following unexpectedly strong U.S. CPI, and it appears headed much lower as Fed and potential financial stability risks underpin safe-haven assets.

The September CPI data reinforced the view that the Fed will raise rates aggressively and hold them higher for longer to fight inflation, sending U.S. rates and the dollar sharply higher as investors priced in higher peak borrowing costs EDH3.

The dollar's yield advantage increased sharply, with German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR hitting their widest since Aug. 17, helping send EUR/USD below the 76.4% Fibo of the 0.9528-0.9999 rally.

Interest rate and dollar rallies sent equities ESv1 and commodities DCIOc2 sharply lower. Investors sought safer assets such as the dollar and yen.

Rising rates will increase financing costs for many corporations and governments, heightening financial stability risks. The increased probability of defaults will further enhance safer assets like the dollar.

Technicals highlight EUR/USD downside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs are falling while daily and monthly inverted hammer candles have formed. The 0.9500 area is key support, and shorts will target near 0.9000 if it breaks.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

