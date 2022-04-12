BUZZ-COMMENT-US core inflation surprise may give sterling an opening

April 12 (Reuters) - GBP/USD steadied on Tuesday after bouncing off lows beneath 1.30 for a third day as unexpectedly soft core U.S. CPI and real weekly earnings halted the dollar's rise and gave sterling bulls the hint of a chance test 10-day moving average resistance by 1.3081.

The pound's recent weakness came as markets increased hawkish expectations of the Fed and ECB while dialing back tightening views for the BoE, which appeared increasingly concerned about fostering UK growth as it fought inflation.

Though U.S. inflation remains high, the steep fall in real weekly earnings suggests that elevated prices could be a threat to the post-pandemic recovery. That may lead some in the markets to wonder if the Fed might consider a middle way such as the BoE, rather than focusing solely on inflation, which could also recede by itself on base effects.

With cable up 0.05% at 1.3035 on Tuesday and sub-1.30 support holding, bulls could be tempted to make a move on the 10-DMA. If successful, a rise above 1.3141, the 50% Fib of the March-April dip from 1.3299 to 1.2982, would put 55-and 100-DMA resistance above 1.33 in sharper focus.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst.

