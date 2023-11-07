BUZZ-COMMENT-US bond auctions to provide sentiment check for risk appetite

Nov 7 (Reuters) - A slew of soft US data points, typified by the weak non-farm payrolls report, a quarterly Treasury refunding twist and a dovish Federal Reserve provided a much-needed relief for bonds and risk appetite last week, but the feel-good mood now faces a key bond-supply test.

This week’s upcoming Treasury auctions in 3-year ($48bln), 10-year ($40bln) and 30-year ($24bln) tenors could gauge the strength of the renewed confidence.

Given last week’s violent short squeeze in the bond market, which saw the benchmark 10yr yield post its largest weekly drop since U.S. regional bank crisis in March, positioning has been cleared.

Therefore, a set of weak bond auctions could lead traders to reengage with bond shorts. By extension, this raises the risk of a pullback in equities, while prompting a pick up in the dollar against its major counterparts.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

