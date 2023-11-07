News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US bond auctions to provide sentiment check for risk appetite

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - A slew of soft US data points, typified by the weak non-farm payrolls report, a quarterly Treasury refunding twist and a dovish Federal Reserve provided a much-needed relief for bonds and risk appetite last week, but the feel-good mood now faces a key bond-supply test.

This week’s upcoming Treasury auctions in 3-year ($48bln), 10-year ($40bln) and 30-year ($24bln) tenors could gauge the strength of the renewed confidence.

Given last week’s violent short squeeze in the bond market, which saw the benchmark 10yr yield post its largest weekly drop since U.S. regional bank crisis in March, positioning has been cleared.

Therefore, a set of weak bond auctions could lead traders to reengage with bond shorts. By extension, this raises the risk of a pullback in equities, while prompting a pick up in the dollar against its major counterparts.

For more click on FXBUZ

US bond auction table https://tmsnrt.rs/3so57Bj

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.