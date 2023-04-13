BUZZ-COMMENT-Upcoming data key for USD, as charts trend lower

April 14 (Reuters) - Friday'sU.S. retail sales, industrial production and University of Michigan consumer sentiment will provide an update on the resilience of the economy, as the Federal Reserve remains data-driven.The numbers could help determine the direction of the dollar index =USD, while the charts trend lower.

Recent data undermined the buoyant economic outlook, pressuring the USD, which has dropped 1.3% this week and is poised around this year's lows.Wednesday's CPI miss and Thursday's PPI fall encouraged speculation that inflation is cooling, which could prompt the Fed to pause rate hikes on May 3.

The CME FedWatch Tool prices a 25 basis-point hike in May at 66.5%, little changed from 70.4% on Wednesday. If markets are correct and the Fed hikes 25 bps to 5.00%-5.25%, the USD may not sustain any short-term gains. The higher yields could fan recessionary fears, potentially capping the dollar.

If the Fed surprises and leaves rates at 4.75%-5.00%, the USD will be pressured by tightening yield differentials, as both the European Central Bank and Bank of England are expected to hike in May.

Technically the USD is in a strong downtrend; five, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages head lower, with daily and weekly momentum studies. A close below the 100.80 2023 low would open the door to a test of major support at 99.38, 76.4% of the 2022 rise and 98.97, 61.8% of the 2021-22 rise.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

