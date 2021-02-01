BUZZ-COMMENT-Upbeat RBA has plenty of scope to fine-tune message

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia sounded cautiously upbeat on the outlook as it left the cash rate on hold Tuesday, and signalled it does not expect to hike rates before 2024, a year later than at the last meeting in December.

They extended the bond buying programme by another A$100 billion, while GDP forecasts were reduced to 3.5% for 2021 and 2022 from 5% and 4% respectively in December. The unemployment rate, currently 6.6%, is now expected to fall to 6% in 2021 and 5.5% next year. The 2021 inflation outlook was nudged up but the bank sees it below the 2-3% target range over the forecast horizon.

All are in line with modestly improved fundamentals and COVID-19 control. Lingering uncertainty over the economic recovery from COVID-19 suggests that the RBA has no reason to surprise markets that are currently quite stable.

Governor Lowe delivers a speech entitled "The Year Ahead" on Wednesday and is also scheduled to appear before parliament Friday, when the bank's quarterly comprehensive Statement on Monetary Policy is due, so the RBA has plenty of opportunity to fine-tune its message.

Technically AUD/USD momentum studies head lower, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages slip, which is a negative setup. The daily chart suggests a move towards 0.7502, 38.2% of the November-January rise is viable, while a close above the 0.7718 21 DMA would end the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

