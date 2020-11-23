BUZZ-COMMENT-Upbeat Brexit, vaccine tones lift sterling to 11-week high by 1.34

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling bulls, latching onto upbeat Brexit and COVID vaccine tones, have lifted GBP/USD 0.76% to a new 11-week high at 1.3396 [585999].

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls, latching onto upbeat Brexit and COVID vaccine tones, have lifted GBP/USD 0.76% to a new 11-week high at 1.3396 585999.

The pair is holding near today's high as reports of a call or a meeting between UK PM Johnson and the European Commission's von Der Leyen later this week have heightened expectations for a Brexit-negotiation breakthrough .

Indeed, GBP/USD has been rising as traders have shrugged off negotiators’ intransigence regarding key fisheries, and level-playing-field issues, clinging to hopes for an 11th-hour deal by the current Brexit transition deadline on December 31st.

Meanwhile, IMM spec positioning metrics hint that a further bump higher may be coming if a deal comes to fruition. Net spec short positioning has risen since late October, and a deeper dive into the data shows long positioning has moved steadily lower as Brexit talks dragged on, and sterling has risen.

Therefore, a Brexit deal is likely to see current GBP shorts, which stand near 47,000 contracts, unwound which would likely push GBP/USD above its 2020 high by 1.3481 and Dec 2019's high by 1.3516.

Conversely, a negotiating failure, or further delay, risks pushing GBP/USD below initial 10-DMA support by 1.3248, which can then put multiple DMAs from the 21-DMA, at 1.3136, to the 55-DMA, at 1.2999, in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

IMM GBP Positioning Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2IUHE4a

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lSBpfg

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters