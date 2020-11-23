BUZZ-COMMENT-Upbeat Brexit, vaccine tones lift sterling to 11-week high by 1.34

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls, latching onto upbeat Brexit and COVID vaccine tones, have lifted GBP/USD 0.76% to a new 11-week high at 1.3396 585999.

The pair is holding near today's high as reports of a call or a meeting between UK PM Johnson and the European Commission's von Der Leyen later this week have heightened expectations for a Brexit-negotiation breakthrough .

Indeed, GBP/USD has been rising as traders have shrugged off negotiators’ intransigence regarding key fisheries, and level-playing-field issues, clinging to hopes for an 11th-hour deal by the current Brexit transition deadline on December 31st.

Meanwhile, IMM spec positioning metrics hint that a further bump higher may be coming if a deal comes to fruition. Net spec short positioning has risen since late October, and a deeper dive into the data shows long positioning has moved steadily lower as Brexit talks dragged on, and sterling has risen.

Therefore, a Brexit deal is likely to see current GBP shorts, which stand near 47,000 contracts, unwound which would likely push GBP/USD above its 2020 high by 1.3481 and Dec 2019's high by 1.3516.

Conversely, a negotiating failure, or further delay, risks pushing GBP/USD below initial 10-DMA support by 1.3248, which can then put multiple DMAs from the 21-DMA, at 1.3136, to the 55-DMA, at 1.2999, in sharper focus.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

