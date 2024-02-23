BUZZ-COMMENT-Unloved yen looks set for bigger drop versus rivals

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The fragile Japanese yen looks set to suffer more pain against its rivals as Japan's economy splutters, its interest rates remain low and technical factors continue to weigh on the Asian currency.

The yen sagged on the euro, sterling and other crosses this week and headed for a fourth weekly drop against the dollar on Friday as investors chased better yields just about everywhere else, wagering Japan's rates would stay near zero for some time.

EUR/JPY looks set for bigger gains to retest the 2023 164.31 (EBS) peak, the tenkan and kijun lines are positively aligned reinforcing the bullish market structure. Meanwhile, GBP/JPY also looks set to climb much higher above the broken 190.00 psychological level.

USD/JPY is likely to rise to retest the 2023/2022 151.92/94 peaks in coming sessions. Spot is bullish as it has remained above the 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November-December) 151.92-140.27 (EBS) drop, for eleven sessions in a row.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wyYePc

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/49pnUN0

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/48qZ3XU

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

