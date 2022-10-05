BUZZ-COMMENT-Unless US data cooperates, EUR/USD is likely heading down

Oct 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Wednesday and was threatening to break the 21-day moving average, with risks remaining tilted to the downside unless U.S. data can counter the latest dismal German economic reports.

A big downside surprise in the August German trade balance and a downward revision to July trade data -- extending its trend lower -- combined with downwardly revised September German PMI to heighten recession risks in the euro zone.

The prospect of recession could result in a less hawkish ECB stance, which has led investors to price in a lower terminal ECB rate since late September, a combination which should weigh on the euro.

EUR/USD bulls will need help from U.S. data if they expect to see gains. The September jobs report is due Friday, and estimates call for payrolls growth to drop to 250,000 from 315,000. A downside surprise, especially after the latest JOLTS report , would bolster views that the jobs market is weakening.

Investors could then push rates lower EDH3 in anticipation of a less hawkish Fed, potentially emboldening dollar bears and allowing EUR/USD to extend its recent rally.

