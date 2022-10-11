BUZZ-COMMENT-Unless something gives, sterling can slide to parity

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The risk of a real meltdown in UK markets is intensifying and sterling could potentially drop to parity against the U.S. dollar unless the new government compromises on its tax cut plans.

Sterling fell 0.8% on Tuesday, after the Bank of England governor said British pension funds and other investors hit by the recent slump in bond prices had just three days left to fix their problems before the central bank would withdraw support.

Gilt yields climbed for the sixth day; the 30-year rose nine basis points to 4.804%, up 96 bps from its 3.842% October open. 0#BOEWATCH prices a 97.65% chance of a 100 bps hike on Nov 3.

As fuel and food prices surge, creating a cost-of-living crisis, soaring yields will add fuel to the fire. A deep UK recession and a very tough winter loom.

The government's response to the situation shows no sense of urgency. The Financial Times reports a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday "The prime minister remains confident that the measures set out will deliver growth in the UK economy," and the BoE measures "will support an orderly end to the BoE's temporary purchase scheme".

The IMF has urged the UK to align fiscal policy with BoE inflation goals - matching market expectations.

GBP/USD charts are turning negative as 21-day Bollinger bands, momentum studies, 5 and 21-day moving averages all head lower. Tuesday's close below 1.1047, 38.2% of the September-October rise, targets 1.0772, the 61.8% retracement.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

