BUZZ-COMMENT-United States may have to turn to dollar for help

March 14 (Reuters) - If the United States is to resolve its inflation problem it may have to turn to dollar for help.

Following the collapse of Silicone Valley Bank expectations for U.S. interest rates have dived from an expected peak around 5.75% to 4.75%. Futures suggest that rates could drop below 4% at the end of this year, whereas before the turmoil spurred by SVB they had been seen staying above 5% until June 2024.

It is unlikely that these lower levels of interest rates can solve the inflation problem when CPI is already far above target, and inflation is higher than the interest rates expected to suppress it.

That is a big problem yet data just before SVB's collapse implies a bad situation will get worse, with consumption and employment booming, and new orders in service sector ISM data above 60 - boom conditions. Worse still, the dollar has fallen.

If the Federal Reserve cannot hike further without endangering the financial system, the only way to deal with inflation may be to influence a stronger dollar, and for that the central Bank will need the U.S. Treasury's help.

Given the United States already has a strong dollar policy (few nations have strong currency policies) - getting help may be easy.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

