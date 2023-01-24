BUZZ-COMMENT-Unflappable EUR/USD longs holding on even as risk sours

Jan 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Tuesday as rising U.S. rates EDZ3 and equity ESv1 selling rallied the dollar in a risk-off environment, but longs appear to be in no hurry to exit positions as bullish influences remain.

Euro zone recession fears are abating and economic growth estimates may improve. Bloomberg reports that, according to people familiar with new forecasts, Germany's economy is set to grow at +0.2% instead of contracting as previously predicted. https://bloom.bg/3H2Dpxu

Germany's Bundesbank said Monday the economy is more resilient than was expected and that growth in the final quarter of 2022 likely only stagnated .

Hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers persists. ECB's Joachim Nagel said Tuesday the central bank has to keep tightening to dampen inflation expectations . ECB President Christine Lagarde said Monday rates will have to rise significantly at a steady pace in order to slow inflation .

Lower probability of recession combined with hawkish ECB rhetoric should help underpin EUR/USD.

Technical signals highlight upside risks. EUR/USD trades above the 10- and 21-day moving averages. A monthly bull hammer candle is in place, monthly RSI is rising and rally towards 1.1100 could be possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

