BUZZ-COMMENT-Under-the-radar yuan outperformance set to continue

Feb 14 (Reuters) - While the yuan has eased versus the resurgent USD since the start of the year, it continues to outperform its peers. China's economic reboot will hit full stride as the Lunar New Year travel season ends mid-February; yuan bulls should start pricing in more upbeat data.

On a trade-weighted basis, the renminbi has risen 3.6% since December to around 100.53 currently, despite the nearly 2% bounce in USD/CNY since January's 6.6896 low. While the yen and other Asian currencies have been subject to bouts of risk aversion, the yuan has been less volatile.

USD/CNY could stay firm near its current 6.8150 level, as traders position for stubbornly high U.S. inflation, but longs might not profit much. With the 200-day moving average looming at 6.8768, and the China-reopening trade still one of the big FX plays this year, plenty of offers are lurking.

China's economy is already showing signs of improvement. Bank loans hit a record in January, while new home sales rose a second straight week, soaring in tier-one cities. January house price data due Thursday might corroborate the nascent trend change.

Policymakers could revert to prudent monetary policy, defying expectations of further rate cuts in China's loan prime rates, particularly if rates are held steady again when 300 billion yuan worth of medium-term policy loans mature on Wednesday. Some analysts believe tightening could even be on the cards in the foreseeable future - another reason to bet on yuan outperformance ahead.

