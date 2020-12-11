BUZZ-COMMENT-Under Brexit pressure, sterling finds support ahead of Fibo

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Sterling mounted a bid to recover [nL1N2IR0Y3] in early U.S. trade from session lows on Friday, but it was still down 0.6% and derived little support from the flow of Brexit headlines after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was very likely that the UK would leave the EU without an agreement [nL8N2IR1C8].

Safe-haven flows boosted the dollar as Brexit, the expanding COVID pandemic and congressional foot-dragging over U.S. stimulus encouraged a broad risk exodus.

With the clock ticking toward the Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline, sterling traders have bid up short-term GBP/USD ATM volatility, and 25-delta risk reversals hinted at further GBP/USD weakness GBPVOL=. EU leaders rejected Johnson's proposal for a Brexit call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, EU officials said.

GBP/USD finds support beneath Friday's 1.3135 low at 1.3114, the 50% Fib of the September-December rise from 1.2688 to 1.3540, then the daily cloud top at 1.3079.

A break below the thinning cloud eyes could cause a run toward the 200-day moving average at 1.2753 just above the September trend low at 1.2688.

Should a Brexit deal -- or significant progress toward one -- be reached a rally toward Dec. 4's 1.3540 high is likely.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

