BUZZ-COMMENT-Uncertainty shrouds sterling, but charts point higher

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sterling has climbed 2.8% from its Sept 23 low of 1.2676, breaking above 1.3000 on Friday, assisted by the broadly softer dollar, and the charts suggest further gains despite uncertainty surrounding UK and U.S. fundamental drivers.

The UK economy is struggling to meet expectations as the coronavirus crisis expands, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to reveal new control measures .

Brexit has reached the end game. Both European Union and UK negotiators show optimism, but the major issues of the EU's level playing field for government subsidies, workers' rights and environmental issues and the UK's sovereignty concerns remain . So while both sides want a deal, a compromise remains elusive , leaving no deal a real possibility , which would likely hit the UK economy hard.

The USD has slipped since Sept 25 as Wall Street firmed on positive sentiment towards a U.S. coronavirus relief package, despite little real progress . This could change, but =USD charts are negative.

The GBP/USD setup is positive, with rising 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages along with the upper 21-day Bollinger band. Initial resistance is at 1.3069-1.3079, the upper 21-day Bollinger and 50% of the September fall. A 1.3080 break would target 1.3173, 61.8% of the September fall, while last week's 1.2845 low is pivotal support.

