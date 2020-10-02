BUZZ-COMMENT-Uncertainty fuels FX volatility -- there's a hedge for that

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus, a month before the U.S election, has created further uncertainty on markets , but there are options to hedge against the increased potential for risk gyrations and FX volatility.

FX options thrive on FX volatility, regardless of direction. Holders will own a set strike and expiry for a premium, at which they can execute a spot transaction. It's held in conjunction with a an opposing cash position, to limit actual exposure to the FX rate.

The constant adjustment of the cash rate to limit that exposure is what monetises the option - allowing the holder to buy low and sell high, with the option as insurance.

Implied volatility determines the option premium, and if actual volatility outperforms that, holders should profit and will gain volatility protection while they hold the option.

One-month-expiry implied volatility rolled past the election Friday, and it's higher to reflect the additional risk premium, so expect any dips to attract demand

FX options 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/36oTnkE

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

