BUZZ-COMMENT-Unaligned Fed, ECB messaging could drive EUR/USD above 1.1200

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its rally on Thursday and was threatening to break November's monthly high, which could facilitate a run for July's 1.1276 peak on EBS, fueled by the apparent divergence of Fed and ECB policy.

In contrast to the dovish Fed tone on Thursday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in her press conference that policy makers did not discuss rate cuts and that there was no debate on that issue.

Meanwhile, new inflation projections from the ECB fueled investors sentiment that the ECB may not lean as dovish as they had expected.

The call from some Governing Council members for a faster phase-out of PEPP helped buoy Euro zone yields.

Fed Chair Powell said on Wednesday that the question of when rate cuts are appropriate is coming into view. The statement and Fed's lowered inflation projections weighed down U.S. yields and eroded some of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is correlated with, have tightened significantly and may clear the key -173/-174 area. Tightening beyond that area could underpin EUR/USD.

Should spread tightening and gains for riskier assets such as stocks, gold and China's yuan persist EUR/USD may take out November's high and test July's monthly high.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

