BUZZ-COMMENT-UK's 2024 election may not rock sterling's boat

April 12, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

April 12 (Reuters) - The next UK parliamentary election, expected in 2024, could be less fraught for sterling than the last three -- which were all dominated by European Union questions.

The pound may react positively if the opposition Labour Party, led by the market-friendly Keir Starmer, wins a Commons majority next year. This would not be the case if Labour was still led by Starmer's far-left predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who was recently barred from standing as a Labour candidate in 2024.

Sterling might also react positively if the governing Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, unexpectedly retain their Commons majority in 2024. Sunak has steadied the UK government ship since succeeding Liz Truss last October, and agreed in February a GBP-positive deal with the EU on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

The biggest risk to GBP from the election is if it returns a hung parliament with the Scottish National Party as kingmaker, as the price of SNP support for a new administration would be another Scottish independence referendum.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

