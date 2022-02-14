BUZZ-COMMENT-Ukraine events are primus inter pares for FX

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine-related news looks set to remain a key influence over foreign exchange rates through month-end, with safe-haven currencies highly sensitive to developments.

The franc, yen and U.S. dollar could all add to their gains since the tail end of last week if Russia invades Ukraine. Conversely, an unexpected cooling of tensions - Russia denies it is preparing an attack - might deflate the safe-haven trio.

The franc and yen rose to their highest levels against the euro since Feb. 3 on Monday as global equity prices tumbled.

Friday's CFTC data showed gross CHF and JPY short positions held by IMM speculators continued to dwarf gross CHF and JPY longs in the week ended Feb. 8 - by 10,633 contracts to 1,234, and by 74,840 to 15,692 respectively. It also showed the net USD long position fell for a fourth consecutive week to its lowest since August (IMM speculators have been net USD long since July).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

