BUZZ-COMMENT-Ukraine derails USD/JPY ascent, to remain the focus

Feb 21 (Reuters) - USD and JPY were the major beneficiaries last week as Ukraine-Russia tensions dominated the news, and related concerns caused many market players to run for cover. Both are likely to remain better bid until the situation calms.

USD/JPY had been on the rise, trading up to 116.34 on Feb 10 and looked set to head even higher. As news of Russian troop deployments along its border with Ukraine and war games with Belarus filtered into the news cycle, it fell back onto the 114 handle.

USD/JPY is currently holding just above its 114.44-80 Ichimoku cloud . A decisive break below the cloud and the ascending 55-day moving average at 114.70 could see a quick test of the ascending 100-DMA at 114.25 and maybe a test of 114.00.

Especially worrying is the recent increase in IMM net JPY shorts. In the week ended Feb 15, net JPY sales rose to 66,162 contracts, from 59,148 the previous week . Though likely to have slipped since, more paring may be in order given the risk of war between Ukraine and Russia .

However, apart from algo-generated trades on Ukraine headlines, Japanese players remain mostly side-lined. Exporters and importers have more to do until the March 31 fiscal year-end, but institutional investors will be more circumspect.

Tokyo players think any further USD/JPY downside will be limited to the 113.50-114.00 window, well above the November base near 112.50. Previous comments , , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

