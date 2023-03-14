BUZZ-COMMENT-UK wage data supports final BoE hike next week

March 14 (Reuters) - Tuesday’sUK labour market data likely backs the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to deliver its final rate hike next week. Basic pay growth slowed for the first time since 2021, reiterating the message from the closely watched Decision Maker Panel survey that wage growth expectations have peaked. This will be welcomed by the BoE which has been a reluctant hiker.

Currently, markets price in a 61% probability of a 25bps hike, while the chance for a pause is at 39%, boosted by the fallout of U.S. bank SVB’s collapse 0#BOEWATCH.

That said, prior to concerns surrounding U.S. regional banks, this would likely have been a negative for sterling. However, with a larger dovish rate repricing for both the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, the pound has gained against both the euro and dollar in recent sessions.

For GBP to extend higher versus the EUR and dollar, a surprise slowdown to 25bps from the ECB and a pause from the Fed would be needed. The probability of the latter is likely to be decided by Tuesday’s U.S. CPI print.

