US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-UK relief, Empire surprise bring dollar down toward key support

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The dollar index fell on Monday on UK-related risk-on flows [nL1N31I0AB] and surprisingly weak New York Fed data [nN9N2YW00S] and could be in for a bigger correction if it breaks below Thursday and Friday's lows of 112.14-15 and tenkan support at 112.00.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday on UK-related risk-on flows and surprisingly weak New York Fed data and could be in for a bigger correction if it breaks below Thursday and Friday's lows of 112.14-15 and tenkan support at 112.00.

A close below 112.00 would expose support at the 30-day moving average and kijun at 111.40/23.

A 35-44bp collapse in gilts yields spilled over into other government bond markets, lifting stocks and other riskier assets while dimming the dollar's safe-haven allure.

The UK and the euro zone economies remain at risk from BoE and ECB rate hikes and economic costs from the war in Ukraine, though markets are breathing a sigh of relief as gilts yields fall back toward where they were on Sept. 23, before UK fiscal problems triggered a dollar index surge to a 20-year highs of 114.78 on Sept. 28.

Markets are projecting the Fed will hike by 75bp for a fourth straight meeting on Nov. 2 and reach a peak rate near 5% next year. How long risk can rebound and the dollar retreat under those circumstances is the main issue.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yLLgw3

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ScPALw

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular