BUZZ-COMMENT-UK relief, Empire surprise bring dollar down toward key support

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday on UK-related risk-on flows and surprisingly weak New York Fed data and could be in for a bigger correction if it breaks below Thursday and Friday's lows of 112.14-15 and tenkan support at 112.00.

A close below 112.00 would expose support at the 30-day moving average and kijun at 111.40/23.

A 35-44bp collapse in gilts yields spilled over into other government bond markets, lifting stocks and other riskier assets while dimming the dollar's safe-haven allure.

The UK and the euro zone economies remain at risk from BoE and ECB rate hikes and economic costs from the war in Ukraine, though markets are breathing a sigh of relief as gilts yields fall back toward where they were on Sept. 23, before UK fiscal problems triggered a dollar index surge to a 20-year highs of 114.78 on Sept. 28.

Markets are projecting the Fed will hike by 75bp for a fourth straight meeting on Nov. 2 and reach a peak rate near 5% next year. How long risk can rebound and the dollar retreat under those circumstances is the main issue.

