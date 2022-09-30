BUZZ-COMMENT-UK regime change might be dream outcome for pound

Sept 30 (Reuters) - - While D:Ream's biggest hit will forever be associated with Tony Blair, sterling might have its own "Things Can Only Get Better" moment if Liz Truss exits her job as Britain's Prime Minister before year-end.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has slashed the odds of Truss being replaced as PM before 2023 to 7/1 from 40/1 last Saturday -- a day before her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng suggested there would be more tax cuts beyond those he announced on Sept. 23 (which torpedoed the pound).

Those odds may shorten further if Truss fails to impress the audience when delivering the closing speech at the annual Conservative Party conference next week. Her task has been made harder by a poll showing the opposition Labour Party surging to a 33 point lead over the Conservatives.

Truss and Kwarteng will meet the head of Britain's independent fiscal watchdog on Friday, after days of financial market chaos triggered by the UK government's planned tax cuts.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

