BUZZ-COMMENT-UK political drama raises GBP tension before Brexit crunch

Sterling tension has risen another notch as a Brexit crunch point looms, following the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications, Lee Cain.

As well as being a long-term ally of Johnson, Cain is also close to the PM's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, after working with him in the Vote Leave campaign to quit the European Union.

The drama at the heart of Johnson's government comes as deadline for agreeing an EU-UK trade deal gets tighter. On Thursday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said U.S. President Joe Biden wanted an EU-UK trade deal so Johnson should "knuckle down" and agree one. Martin also said no-deal would be "ruinous" for the UK.

The pound fell to two-day lows against the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, at 1.3160 and 1.1155 respectively, following the Cain resignation. 1.3322 was Wednesday's 10-week GBP/USD high, before sterling fell on word that the EU-UK trade talks were likely to go beyond mid-month.

