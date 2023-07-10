BUZZ-COMMENT-UK jobs data a bigger risk for BoE pricing than Governor Bailey

July 10 (Reuters) - Sterling traders will closely examine Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech later on Monday for any clues surrounding the Bank’s policy decision as well as the future outlook.

With the labour market remaining tight and inflation proving far stickier than the BoE had anticipated, forcing the Bank’s hand to surprise markets in June with a 50bp rise to take the bank rate to 5.00%, Bailey may be reluctant to provide new information and will allow the data to do the talking. In turn, the UK jobs report, scheduled for July 11, is likely to have a bigger impact on BoE market pricing than Bailey’s speech.

Until inflation turns in the BoE’s favour, policymakers will find it hard to push back against the aggressive tightening priced in and instead signal an intention that at the very least they will match the market-implied path for the bank rate.

Currently, the rates market attaches a 73% probability of a 50bp hike at the August meeting, while the bank rate is seen hitting 6.25% by year-end 0#BOEWATCH. This view is in contrast with large banks' expectations of the peak rate, which is around 5.75% .

Should incoming data surprise on the downside – versus expectations – there is plenty of room for a dovish repricing, which in turn would likely weigh on the pound going forward.

